Police are asking for help in finding the killer in the murder of a man on the north side back in June.

On June 23, police were called out to an area near Loop 1604 and Lockhill Selma. 25-year-old Brandon Cornelius was discovered with several gunshot wounds. He did not survive his injuries.

Police say Brandon was shot in a parking lot as people were leaving a business and patrons may have witnessed something.

If you know anything about this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP. You could get a reward of up to $5,000.

