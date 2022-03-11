Reward offered in shooting death of Schertz man killed in March 2021

Jerod Jeffrey was shot and killed exactly one year ago from Saturday. Officials are offering a reward that leads to the arrest of the person responsible.

SCHERTZ, Texas — The Schertz Police Department is still actively trying to find the person responsible for the death of Jerod Jeffrey who was killed one year ago from Saturday.

Officials are using the anniversary as a reminder that a reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the death of Jeffrey.

On the evening of March 12, 2021, Schertz PD responded to a shooting at the Sycamore Street Apartments located in Schertz. Officers located Jeffrey in the drivers seat of a silver Mercedes with multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses said someone was speaking to Jeffrey before the shooting took place. Jeffrey ended up dying from his injuries.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at (877) 403-TIPS.