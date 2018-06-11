NEW BRAUNFELS — New Braunfels Police are offering a reward for information on a string of vandalism involving political signs and bumper stickers.

A New Braunfels resident posted pictures on Facebook of spray paint on political signs, over bumper stickers on a car and on the street.

Photos Courtesy: Dede Chickadee McConville

Police say some of the victims have filed police reports and they are encouraging other victims to report through the department’s online reporting system.

Comal County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $4,000 for information that would identify the vandal or vandals. They are also asking anyone who may have surveillance video of the crimes to come forward. Call 830-620-TIPS (8477) with information.

