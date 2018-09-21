SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Crime Stoppers may offer up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of stealing concrete saws from the bed of a truck on the west side earlier this month.

A man pictured in surveillance footage on September 1 is seen taking two Stihl Cutquik concrete saws from the bed of a truck parked in the 2600 block of Frontier Drive.

The suspect was seen driving a four-door dark-colored compact sedan. He's described as a Hispanic male, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighing about 150 pounds. He's bald with tattoos on both arms.

Information leading to his arrest could be rewarded with up to $5,000 from Crime Stoppers of San Antonio.

If you have information on the suspect, contact 210-224- STOP (7867).

