Revitalizing History: Old bus station in downtown Tyler to become boutique hotel

The Greyhound bus station in Tyler is now at 16243 U.S. 271.

TYLER, Texas — What was once a place for people to catch a bus will eventually become a place to rest and lounge in Downtown Tyler as a former bus station receives a revamp.

As the outer shell of the building is removed, the historic Union Bus Station, the former site of the Greyhound bus station at Locust Street and S. Bois d'Arc Ave., is set to be transformed into a boutique hotel within roughly two years.

