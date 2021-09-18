Rev. Joe Webb, Sr., the longest serving councilman in District 2, passes away

Bexar County Commissioner for Precinct 4 Tommy Calvert posted of Webb's passing on his social media page.

SAN ANTONIO — The longest serving councilman in San Antonio's District 2 Rev. Joe Webb, Sr. has passed away.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce that the longest serving councilman in District 2, Rev. Joe Webb, Sr. has touched the hand of God and entered his heavenly home.

Rev. Councilman Webb was a distinguished member of the community who delivered tons of infrastructure to District 2 and assisted many families in need.

We extend our prayers to the family and community that loved him so much."