Ida, a German Shorthaired Pointer, was reunited with her family on Friday after someone spotted her — and the stolen truck — in a Gresham hotel parking lot.

GRESHAM, Ore. — Ida, a 1-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer, was reunited with her owners on Friday, after someone spotted both her and the stolen pickup truck she was in from The Dalles on Wednesday.

Thousands spread the word on social media and many searched the streets of the Portland metro area for the Corbin's stolen Toyota pickup, and on Friday someone finally spotted both the dog and truck in Gresham.

"We are just so thankful she's home! I think she is so thankful she's home," said Jean Corbin. "She was very hungry and we gave her some cheeseburgers. She was so excited to eat, and just passed out in the truck. She just slept the whole way home."

It was a nerve-racking couple of days for the family, after Sean Corbin's truck was stolen from the parking lot of the Home Depot in The Dalles on West 6th Street. Corbin said he left it there for about 10 to 15 minutes while he chatted with a friend inside the store.

On Friday, Kris Dowell happened to be in the right place at the right time — near a hotel parking lot on Northeast 181st Avenue and San Rafael Street.

A happy ending to a story out of The Dalles earlier this week: An eagle-eyed citizen who saw the news story spotted Ida,... Posted by Gresham Police Department on Friday, April 14, 2023

"This dog just came up to us, and I am actually not the dog person in my family — it's my daughter. And so the dog came up to her and I was like I'm pretty sure that this is the dog that I saw on the news," she said. "She's petting her, and I'm looking at the KGW app and sure enough — that was the dog."

At the time the Corbin's were in Gresham, after a few people reached out to tell them they'd spotted the truck in the area.

"Kris Dowell called and said, 'hey, we have Ida," said Jean.

"Eventually Gresham police called back and was like 'hey, they're on their way' and then the owners called me and were like, 'we are really close!" said Dowell. "And all of the sudden, I hear this voice… 'Kris!,' and I get out of the car and she goes, 'I have to hug you!"

Gresham police said not only did Dowell find Ida, she located the missing pickup truck nearby.

The Corbin's call this reunion a blessing. They told KGW that they're overjoyed after being reunited with their dog.

"You know when your dog disappears in the town of — I don't know — 2 million people? What are the odds that you're gonna get your dog back? It was a gift right there," said Sean Corbin.

Dowell couldn't agree more.

"I truly believe that there is more good in the world than there is bad, and so this is just an example of humans being good humans."

KGW reached out to Gresham police about a suspect or person of interest. They have not yet responded to our inquiry.