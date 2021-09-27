Retired New Braunfels teacher to compete on 'Jeopardy!'

Lori Waters will compete in Tuesday's episode of the quiz show.

SAN ANTONIO — Retired New Braunfels teacher Lori Waters will be competing in a brand new episode of the hit game show "Jeopardy!"

Lori Waters is not the first, and likely not the last, San Antonio-area native to step behind the buzzer and compete on the show.

Lauren Fisk, a teacher from San Antonio, finished in second place in her July 13 "Jeopardy!" appearance.

A U.S. Army captain previously competed in 2012, another San Antonio resident appeared in 2019 and KENS 5's very own Deborah Knapp provided clues for contestants in 2018 from Witte Museum.

But those aren't the only TV "stars" being plucked from the Alamo City. Eric Abraham, a San Antonio transplant, will be competing in the 41st season of the slightly more rigorous competition "Survivor."