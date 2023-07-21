Retired Muncie Police K-9 laid to rest

Police K-9 Carlos served the Muncie Police Department from 2011 to 2021.

MUNCIE, Ind. — A retired Muncie Police K-9 was laid to rest on July 11.

Carlos served the Muncie Police Department alongside his partner Officer Chris Wells from 2011 to 2021.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Muncie, Carlos was one of the finest K-9 officers at locating people who needed to be found. The partners were regarded as highly respected members of the community.

Following his retirement from duty in 2021, Carlos lived happily with his loving family while tearing up their backyard, "as a dog should."