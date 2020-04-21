SAN ANTONIO — Retail is trying to make a comeback in Texas. Starting this Friday all non-essential businesses that have been closed will be allowed to open with curbside pickup. It is the first step in a slow re-opening of Texas businesses.

It is being dubbed "Retail-to-go." Businesses that have been closed since mid-March have lost a lot of revenue, and they hope to make some of it up starting this Friday.

Don Lasseter, the owner of the Party City of San Antonio told us, "This buy online pick up in-store is something we started here in San Antonio in November and I was amazed at how many people jumped on it. He says this could permanently change the way they do business. Lasseter added, "It's going to make this whole buy online pick up in store curbside delivery be such a major part of our everyday business here in the retail brick and mortar store."

"We have several retailers who are interested in moving forward with this and we are just getting our preparations done and excited to get started on Friday, said Brenda Crawford, the Senior General Manager of the North Star Mall. She says beween 10 and 15 retailers will participate, with all customers going to what she calls the curbside corral. Crawford added, "We have designated the parking lot between Saks Fifth Avenue and JC Penney. It's right in front of Kona Grill and Cheesecake Factory, and that's where a lot of customers are already coming to pick up curbside."

According to the state, all payments should be done over the phone or internet if possible, and contact should be minimized if remote payment is not possible. Purchased items should be delivered by the employee to the back seat or trunk of the customer's vehicle whenever possible. Employees must wash or sanitize their hands after each interaction with a customer.

Crawford also told us retailers are responsible for screening employees for symptoms when they return to work. To find out which retailers will be participating in curbside pickup at North Star Mall beginning this Friday just go to their website daily for an updated list.