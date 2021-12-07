Restaurant owners sue San Antonio over inability to demolish ‘dilapidated’ property deemed historic landmark

The Lim family, who has operated Golden Star Cafe for more than 89 years, sent a press release with the lawsuit. The family said the City has created "undue hardships" for the family by refusing their request to demolish a building on their proper they claim is "dilapidated."

“This property has been designated a historic landmark and has also been the subject of a demolition order due to its unsafe condition. Historic designation is a process enabled by State of Texas for the protection of historic and culturally significant structures. Maintaining the public’s safety, as well as protecting the historic fabric of our community, are both priorities for the City of San Antonio. The City has been in communication with both the Lim family and their attorneys on trying to preserve the historical significance and practically deal with the structural integrity. The City is always balancing its commitment to historic preservation while ensuring that our citizens’ health, welfare, and safety remains our foremost priority. We are hopeful that an appropriate plan can be worked out in lieu of prolonged litigation.”