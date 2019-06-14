San Antonio is mourning the loss of a trailblazing ally for the LGBTQ community.

Yvonne Jonas passed away peacefully over the weekend at age 87. She is the former president of San Antonio's PFLAG chapter, the country's largest organization uniting families and allies with the gay community.

"She loved all her kids," said current San Antonio PFLAG President Chad Reumann. "Deep down, we all want the acceptance of our parents and sometimes we don't get that, but you have people like Yvonne that are out there to give you that support."

It's that support that made Jonas stand out in the '90s, when she monitored the PFLAG helpline from her living room.

"She would literally talk to people who were on the verge of suicide," Reumann said. "She wouldn't get off the phone until she was in a good place with that person. These people would come up to her later and thank her for saving their lives."

It's those that will remember the bold and loving woman who often went by "Queen Mom" and made it her mission to make everyone feel accepted.

"It takes that little something extra just to stand up and support someone that you might not technically identify as. She's definitely a strong example of what allies can do and the impact they could have," said Reumann.

"I don't want anyone to forget her. "

There will be a Celebration of Life for Yvonne on Saturday at Grace Lutheran Church.