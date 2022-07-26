Resources and how to help those affected by St. Louis area flooding

Many companies and businesses are looking to help those who were affected by the historic rainfall and flooding on Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — Many businesses and companies are looking to help those who were affected by the historic rainfall and flooding.

Here is a list of businesses helping the community and how you can as well:

2nd Shift Brewing

2nd Shift Brewing is collecting items to donate to the Red Cross for families affected by the flooding. Items include blankets, pillows, canned goods, and more.

Find the full list and how to donate here.

Animal Shelters and Hospitals

Many animal shelters and hospitals were affected by the severe flooding, causing many animals to be rescued. They are in need of help from fostering, adopting, and raising money for items and repairs.

Click here to find 5 On Your Side's full list of shelters and hospitals that need help.

American Red Cross

The Heights Community Center in Richmond Heights will be turning into an overnight shelter for those who need a place to stay Tuesday night. The Red Cross and volunteers will provide water, snacks, and blankets to those who needed them.

Find the Heights Community Center here and information about the American Red Cross here.

Pizza Head

Pizza Head in south St. Louis is collecting much-needed items that will then be distributed in the Metro East. According to an Instagram post, the most needed products include blankets, towels, toilet paper, baby wipes, diapers, toothbrushes, toothpaste and dog or cat food.

St. Louis Area Foodbank

They are in need of volunteers to help distribute food to hundreds of families on Wednesday, July 27. They will be located at the Mid Rivers Mall at 8:30 a.m.

Find out how to help here.

A food distribution event was canceled Tuesday but has been rescheduled for Wednesday. The drive-thru event will be held at Mid Rivers Mall in the parking lot near JC Penny from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is offering ready-to-eat meals, water, blankets, and flood kits to those in need. Flood kits include N95 masks, gloves, mops, sponges, disinfectants, deodorizers, cleaners, squeegees, plastic bags, broom handles, and scrub brushes.

They are in need of cash donations for those who can help.

Find more information on how to donate and volunteer here.

U-Haul

U-Haul is opening up eight locations in the greater St. Louis area for 30 days of free self-storage and containers to residents affected by the flooding.

Here are the locations:

United Way of Greater St. Louis

United Way has set up a number to connect those in need to agencies and resources.

Call 2-1-1 or 1-800-427-4626 if you or someone you know needs assistance.

You can also visit their website for more information.

5 On Your Side will continue to update this list as more resources become available.