Resources and how to help those affected by St. Louis area flooding

ST. LOUIS — Many businesses and companies are looking to help those who were affected by the historic rainfall and flooding.
Here is a list of businesses helping the community and how you can as well:
2nd Shift Brewing
2nd Shift Brewing is collecting items to donate to the Red Cross for families affected by the flooding. Items include blankets, pillows, canned goods, and more.
Find the full list and how to donate here.
Animal Shelters and Hospitals
Many animal shelters and hospitals were affected by the severe flooding, causing many animals to be rescued. They are in need of help from fostering, adopting, and raising money for items and repairs.
Click here to find 5 On Your Side's full list of shelters and hospitals that need help.
American Red Cross
The Heights Community Center in Richmond Heights will be turning into an overnight shelter for those who need a place to stay Tuesday night. The Red Cross and volunteers will provide water, snacks, and blankets to those who needed them.
Pizza Head
Pizza Head in south St. Louis is collecting much-needed items that will then be distributed in the Metro East. According to an Instagram post, the most needed products include blankets, towels, toilet paper, baby wipes, diapers, toothbrushes, toothpaste and dog or cat food.
St. Louis Area Foodbank
They are in need of volunteers to help distribute food to hundreds of families on Wednesday, July 27. They will be located at the Mid Rivers Mall at 8:30 a.m.
Find out how to help here.
If you need help with food insecurity, click here to find a food pantry near you or click here to find a food distribution event.
A food distribution event was canceled Tuesday but has been rescheduled for Wednesday. The drive-thru event will be held at Mid Rivers Mall in the parking lot near JC Penny from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army is offering ready-to-eat meals, water, blankets, and flood kits to those in need. Flood kits include N95 masks, gloves, mops, sponges, disinfectants, deodorizers, cleaners, squeegees, plastic bags, broom handles, and scrub brushes.
They are in need of cash donations for those who can help.
Find more information on how to donate and volunteer here.
U-Haul
U-Haul is opening up eight locations in the greater St. Louis area for 30 days of free self-storage and containers to residents affected by the flooding.
Here are the locations:
United Way of Greater St. Louis
United Way has set up a number to connect those in need to agencies and resources.
Call 2-1-1 or 1-800-427-4626 if you or someone you know needs assistance.
You can also visit their website for more information.
5 On Your Side will continue to update this list as more resources become available.
If you or any businesses are helping flood victims, please send information to tips@ksdk.com.