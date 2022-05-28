Resources for people affected by the Uvalde school shooting

Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX 23) posted a list of resources for the Uvalde community from pet services to mental health resources.

UVALDE, Texas — As the Uvalde community mourns the children and teachers killed in Tuesday mass shooting at Robb Elementary, various services are being offered to the people affected by the crime.

The congressman said the list will be updated frequently as new services are being offered.

Here is the full list or take a look below:

Blood Donations

There is a critical need for blood donations. Please see below for locations and resources to donate.

South Texas Blood and Tissue: Walk-ins are welcome or you can schedule your appointment here.

To donate directly to University Hospital, donations can be scheduled online or by calling 210-358-2812

Uvalde Local Personal and Mental Health Counseling

San Antonio Northwest Mobile Vet Center

The VA has deployed counseling services to Uvalde.

Uvalde American Legion #479

583 W. Main Street

Uvalde, TX

https://www.va.gov/san-antonio-northwest-vet-center/

Hill Country MHDD

328 Crystal City Hwy.

Uvalde, TX

1-800-662-6052

(830) 278-2501

Crisis Line: 1-877-466-0660

https://www.hillcountry.org/services/uvalde-county-mh-center-2/

Web-based counseling services are available

South Texas Rural Health Services

Uvalde: (830) 591-1822

Pearsall:(830)334-2087

Carrizo Springs: (830)876-2611

Cotulla: (830)879-2676

Dilley: (830)965-2097

Devine: (830)663-9786

Elite Counseling Services

(830) 591-2250

elitecounselingservices@yahoo.com

Telehealth counseling services only at this time

Sul Ross – RGC College and Community Counseling Clinic

rgccounselors@sulross.edu

Community Health Development, Inc.

Behavioral Health

Uvalde (830) 278-7105

Leakey (830) 232-6985

Camp Wood (830) 597-6424

https://www.chdi4health.org/

Telehealth counseling services available

Crossroads Behavioral Health Center

Uvalde Memorial Hospital

65 Years and Older only

(830) 278-8144

SCAN’s Rural Border Intervention (RBI) Program

1-800-355-7226

K’STAR

Medina County (830) 329-3919

Uvalde & Real Counties (830) 739-4415

Tri-County CASA Bluebonnet Children’s Advocacy Center

1901 Ave I, Hondo, TX

(830) 426-8848

https://bcactx.org/about/

38th Judicial District Treatment Center

401 E Front St., Uvalde, TX 78801

(830) 278-1168

St. Henry De Oso Family Project

(830) 278-3438

https://www.sthenrydeossofamilyproject.org/

Reformers Unanimous Ministry

(830) 486-9012

Southwest Family Life Centers, Inc.

Medina County Office (830) 426-5972, Hotline (830) 426-5131

Uvalde County Office (830) 278-1067

Paul Flores – Uvalde Memorial Hospital – Case Manager/Therapist

Uvalde, TX 78801

(830)261-8133

Nueva Vida Behavioral Health Associates (Telehealth Services)

(210) 922-0828

Jaclyn Gonzales: jaclyng@nuevavidabha.com

Family Service Association

Juan Lumbreras, LPC

Sabrina Vera, LPC-Intern

Rachel Gonzales (Parenting Classes)

601 Dean Street Room #17

Uvalde, TX 78801

(830) 374-0460 | 830 – 448-9630

acastro@family-service.org

www.family-service.org

National Mental Health Counseling

Funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) supports the Disaster Distress Helpline, a national helpline dedicated to providing year-round disaster crisis counseling. This 24/7 toll-free, multilingual and confidential crisis support service is available to residents in the United States and its territories who are experiencing emotional distress related to natural or human-caused disasters, including incidents of mass violence. Call or text the hotline at 800–985–5990.

SAMHSA funding also supports the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a national network of local crisis centers that provides 24/7, free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress anywhere in the United States. Individuals experiencing thoughts of suicide or concerned about a loved one in crisis can contact 1-800-273-TALK or text HOME to 741741 to reach a trained crisis counselor. The Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services has also enabled Medicaid coverage for qualifying community-based mobile crisis services in the state, and is conducting outreach and providing technical assistance to those wishing to apply.

The SAMHSA-funded National Child Traumatic Stress Initiative (NCTSI) coordinates with trauma-informed experts across the country to provide technical assistance, subject matter expertise, and onsite support in the wake of community-wide trauma.

HHS Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response coordinates the Technical Resources, Assistance Center, and Information Exchange (TRACIE) which provides a wide range of resources, information, and guidance to communities affected by tragedy. These technical assistance resources can support local leaders in Buffalo as they seek to address pressing needs and challenges.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has developed technical packages to help states and communities take advantage of the best available evidence to prevent violence. https://www.cdc.gov/violenceprevention/communicationresources/pub/technical-packages.html

The Department of Justice’s Community Relations Service (CRS) helps communities facing conflict based on actual or perceived race, color, national origin, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, or disability. CRS facilitates dialogue, mediation, training, and consultation to assist communities to come together, develop solutions to the conflict and enhance their capacity to independently prevent and resolve future conflict. The CRS resource center is here.

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is Federal Communications Commission program that helps ensure that households can afford the broadband they need for work, school, healthcare and more. You can apply for this benefit here. Or, if you need to talk to someone about your eligibility or application status, call the ACP Support Center at (877) 384-2575.