Resources for people affected by the Uvalde school shooting

UVALDE, Texas — As the Uvalde community mourns the children and teachers killed in Tuesday mass shooting at Robb Elementary, various services are being offered to the people affected by the crime.
Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX 23) posted a list of resources for the Uvalde community from pet services to mental health resources.
The congressman said the list will be updated frequently as new services are being offered.
Blood Donations
There is a critical need for blood donations. Please see below for locations and resources to donate.
- South Texas Blood and Tissue: Walk-ins are welcome or you can schedule your appointment here.
- To donate directly to University Hospital, donations can be scheduled online or by calling 210-358-2812
Uvalde Local Personal and Mental Health Counseling
San Antonio Northwest Mobile Vet Center
The VA has deployed counseling services to Uvalde.
Uvalde American Legion #479
583 W. Main Street
Uvalde, TX
https://www.va.gov/san-antonio-northwest-vet-center/
Hill Country MHDD
328 Crystal City Hwy.
Uvalde, TX
1-800-662-6052
(830) 278-2501
Crisis Line: 1-877-466-0660
https://www.hillcountry.org/services/uvalde-county-mh-center-2/
Web-based counseling services are available
South Texas Rural Health Services
Uvalde: (830) 591-1822
Pearsall:(830)334-2087
Carrizo Springs: (830)876-2611
Cotulla: (830)879-2676
Dilley: (830)965-2097
Devine: (830)663-9786
Elite Counseling Services
(830) 591-2250
elitecounselingservices@yahoo.com
Telehealth counseling services only at this time
Sul Ross – RGC College and Community Counseling Clinic
rgccounselors@sulross.edu
Community Health Development, Inc.
Behavioral Health
Uvalde (830) 278-7105
Leakey (830) 232-6985
Camp Wood (830) 597-6424
https://www.chdi4health.org/
Telehealth counseling services available
Crossroads Behavioral Health Center
Uvalde Memorial Hospital
65 Years and Older only
(830) 278-8144
SCAN’s Rural Border Intervention (RBI) Program
1-800-355-7226
K’STAR
Medina County (830) 329-3919
Uvalde & Real Counties (830) 739-4415
Tri-County CASA Bluebonnet Children’s Advocacy Center
1901 Ave I, Hondo, TX
(830) 426-8848
https://bcactx.org/about/
38th Judicial District Treatment Center
401 E Front St., Uvalde, TX 78801
(830) 278-1168
St. Henry De Oso Family Project
(830) 278-3438
https://www.sthenrydeossofamilyproject.org/
Reformers Unanimous Ministry
(830) 486-9012
Southwest Family Life Centers, Inc.
Medina County Office (830) 426-5972, Hotline (830) 426-5131
Uvalde County Office (830) 278-1067
Paul Flores – Uvalde Memorial Hospital – Case Manager/Therapist
Uvalde, TX 78801
(830)261-8133
Nueva Vida Behavioral Health Associates (Telehealth Services)
(210) 922-0828
Jaclyn Gonzales: jaclyng@nuevavidabha.com
Family Service Association
Juan Lumbreras, LPC
Sabrina Vera, LPC-Intern
Rachel Gonzales (Parenting Classes)
601 Dean Street Room #17
Uvalde, TX 78801
(830) 374-0460 | 830 – 448-9630
acastro@family-service.org
www.family-service.org
National Mental Health Counseling
Funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) supports the Disaster Distress Helpline, a national helpline dedicated to providing year-round disaster crisis counseling. This 24/7 toll-free, multilingual and confidential crisis support service is available to residents in the United States and its territories who are experiencing emotional distress related to natural or human-caused disasters, including incidents of mass violence. Call or text the hotline at 800–985–5990.
SAMHSA funding also supports the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a national network of local crisis centers that provides 24/7, free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress anywhere in the United States. Individuals experiencing thoughts of suicide or concerned about a loved one in crisis can contact 1-800-273-TALK or text HOME to 741741 to reach a trained crisis counselor. The Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services has also enabled Medicaid coverage for qualifying community-based mobile crisis services in the state, and is conducting outreach and providing technical assistance to those wishing to apply.
The SAMHSA-funded National Child Traumatic Stress Initiative (NCTSI) coordinates with trauma-informed experts across the country to provide technical assistance, subject matter expertise, and onsite support in the wake of community-wide trauma.
HHS Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response coordinates the Technical Resources, Assistance Center, and Information Exchange (TRACIE) which provides a wide range of resources, information, and guidance to communities affected by tragedy. These technical assistance resources can support local leaders in Buffalo as they seek to address pressing needs and challenges.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has developed technical packages to help states and communities take advantage of the best available evidence to prevent violence. https://www.cdc.gov/violenceprevention/communicationresources/pub/technical-packages.html
The Department of Justice’s Community Relations Service (CRS) helps communities facing conflict based on actual or perceived race, color, national origin, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, or disability. CRS facilitates dialogue, mediation, training, and consultation to assist communities to come together, develop solutions to the conflict and enhance their capacity to independently prevent and resolve future conflict. The CRS resource center is here.
The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is Federal Communications Commission program that helps ensure that households can afford the broadband they need for work, school, healthcare and more. You can apply for this benefit here. Or, if you need to talk to someone about your eligibility or application status, call the ACP Support Center at (877) 384-2575.
The Department of Commerce is offering grants and cooperative agreements to leverage existing regional assets and support the implementation of economic development strategies and projects that advance new ideas and creative approaches to advance economic prosperity in distressed communities.