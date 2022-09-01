Resource Fair and Free Screening for PAD Awareness Month

SAN ANTONIO — The SAVE (San Antonio Vascular and Endovascular) Clinic will be hosting resource fairs and free screenings throughout various districts of the San Antonio area on Thursday.
Learn more about the importance of vascular health and meet with medical professionals for a free vascular disease screening.
There will be seven event locations throughout San Antonio from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
See below to find the event within your district.
- District 1
District Councilman: Mario Bravo
D.R. Semmes Family YMCA at TriPoint – 3233 N St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78212
- District 2
District Councilman: Jalen McKee-Rodriguez
Davis-Scott Family YMCA – 1213 Iowa St, San Antonio, TX 78203
- District 3
District Councilwoman: Phyllis Viagran
Southside Lions Senior Center – 3303 Pecan Valley Dr, San Antonio, TX 78210
- District 4
District Councilwoman: Dr Adriana Rocha Garcia
Miller’s Pond Community Center – 6075 Old Pearsall Rd, San Antonio, TX 78242
- District 5
District Councilwoman: Teri Castillo
Westside Family YMCA – 2900 Ruiz St, San Antonio, TX 78228
- District 6
District Councilwoman: Melissa Cabello Havrda
San Antonio Food Bank – 5200 Enrique M. Barrera Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78227
- District 7
District Councilwoman: Ana Sandoval
Woodlawn Lake Community Gym – 1103 Cincinnati Ave, San Antonio, TX 78201
