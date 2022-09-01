Resource Fair and Free Screening for PAD Awareness Month

SAVE Clinic will be hosting resource fairs and free screenings throughout various districts of the San Antonio area.

SAN ANTONIO — The SAVE (San Antonio Vascular and Endovascular) Clinic will be hosting resource fairs and free screenings throughout various districts of the San Antonio area on Thursday.

Learn more about the importance of vascular health and meet with medical professionals for a free vascular disease screening.

7 City Council Districts, 7 PAD Screening Events - 1 Day! D1-D.R. Semmes Family YMCA D2-Davis-Scott Family... Posted by San Antonio Vascular and Endovascular Clinic on Saturday, September 3, 2022

There will be seven event locations throughout San Antonio from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

See below to find the event within your district.

District 1

District Councilman: Mario Bravo

D.R. Semmes Family YMCA at TriPoint – 3233 N St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78212

District Councilman: Jalen McKee-Rodriguez

Davis-Scott Family YMCA – 1213 Iowa St, San Antonio, TX 78203

District Councilwoman: Phyllis Viagran

Southside Lions Senior Center – 3303 Pecan Valley Dr, San Antonio, TX 78210

District Councilwoman: Dr Adriana Rocha Garcia

Miller’s Pond Community Center – 6075 Old Pearsall Rd, San Antonio, TX 78242

District Councilwoman: Teri Castillo

Westside Family YMCA – 2900 Ruiz St, San Antonio, TX 78228

District Councilwoman: Melissa Cabello Havrda

San Antonio Food Bank – 5200 Enrique M. Barrera Pkwy, San Antonio, TX 78227

District Councilwoman: Ana Sandoval

Woodlawn Lake Community Gym – 1103 Cincinnati Ave, San Antonio, TX 78201

For more information CLICK HERE.

