Residents evacuated from massive apartment fire on the north side

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters battled a massive apartment fire on the north side of San Antonio that resulted in evacuations of those residents.

The fire started just before 3 a.m. in the 1300 block of Patricia Drive.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found large flames coming from one of the buildings. Some people had to be rescued from their balconies and one person actually jumped from their balcony, fire officials said. Other residents were evacuated from the building.

Two people were taken to the hospital, one with burns on their arm, according to fire officials.

A total of four units were heavily damaged in the fire and the cause is still under investigation.

