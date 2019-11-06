SAN ANTONIO — Residents whose roof was damaged in recent storms due to hail, high winds or tree branches may qualify for a roof-repair through a new City program.

City Councilman Roberto Treviño is encouraging homeowners to replace their damaged or aging roof by applying for a free roof through the "Under 1 Roof" program.

The program provides a free high-reflectance roof for residents who live in San Antonio and are: over 65, a veteran, differently-abled or low-income.

“Nobody should have to live with a leaky, damaged roof,” said Treviño. “Apply today, and let’s keep building together to improve the quality of life for the entire city.”

San Antonians interested in learning more about "Under 1 Roof" are encouraged to contact the Neighborhood and Housing Services Department at (210) 210-207-6459, or visit sanantonio.gov/NHSD/Programs/Repair.

Non-qualifying homeowners looking to replace their weather-damaged roof can look into installing a high-reflectance roof.

Studies have shown that a high-reflectance roof has led up to a 23-degree decrease in attic temperature during the summer and $1,200 in savings on CPS Energy bills annually.

CPS Energy offers a “Cool Roof Rebate” for homeowners who install a roof with qualifying materials. More information can be found at www.cpsenergy.com/coolroof.