Residents at Hillside Medical Lodge looking for pen pals during this hard time

GATESVILLE, Texas — Fifty-two seniors at the Hillside Medical Lodge in Gatesville are looking for pen pals. The original Facebook post from Hillside Medical Lodge about residents who want pen pals went viral with more than 1,400 shares in just 24 hours.

More than 50 residents participated in the pen pal around the world campaign. Each of them posted a picture of themselves with a white board giving their name and a topic they enjoyed.

If you want to make a new friend and brighten the day of local senior citizens, you can send letters to the address below:

Hillside Medical Lodge

C/O “name”

300 S. Hwy 36 Bypass

Gatesville, TX. 76528

"This has been a challenging time for seniors who are unable to see their families in person," Katie-Rose Watson with Hillside Medical Lodge said.

