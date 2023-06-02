Resident treated for smoke inhalation after fire in apartment

Officials say the fire was extinguished quickly but caused substantial damage.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A resident had to be treated for smoke inhalation after a large fire burned through an apartment home on the west side.

When first responders arrived to the scene on French Place just after 3 a.m., they say a small apartment was fully engulfed in flames behind the main home.

Crews were able to knock the fire down quickly, but said the damage to the home was signifcant.

One person was checked out for smoke inhalation but didn't need to go to the hospital.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.

CPS Energy crews were also on scene working to repair electrical lines damaged by the blaze.

MORE LOCAL STORIES

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.