Resident of UTSA off-campus student housing answers knock at the door, gets shot

SAN ANTONIO — A man was taken to an area hospital in stable condition after being shot in the hip Saturday morning.

San Antonio Police were called out to the 6600 block of Aspen (Aspen Heights apartment complex) for a reported shooting around 4 a.m. Saturday.

At the scene, officers found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to the hip.

According to a spokesperson with the San Antonio Police Department, the male resident answered a knock at the door and was greeted by two men who shot the man in the hip area. The men reportedly forced their way inside the home, took a few items, and ran off.

No arrests have been made at this time and the incident is still under investigation.