RodeoHouston 2019 has come and gone, but not before a sweet tip of the hat for a beloved Houston couple our community said goodbye to recently.

“Two seats are empty tonight in honor of President and Mrs. Bush,” stated the rodeo announcer on Saturday night. “They sat here many many times, cheering on rodeo athletes and the calf scramblers, bringing joy to the entire stadium. Please join us in a moment of silence as we remember these dear friends of the rodeo. Thank you.”

For decades the President and First Lady attended Houston’s rodeo, sometimes even sitting in the opening parade.

This rodeo is the first since they both passed.

