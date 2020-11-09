Here's what we know right now.

ATLANTA — Multiple people have been injured and others have to be rescued after a portion of a parking structure under construction collapsed, Friday afternoon.

According to Atlanta Fire, crews are working near the intersection of West Peachtree Street at Linden Avenue, near Emory University Midtown Hospital.

At this time, officials don't have an exact number of people hurt and aren't sure of the severity of the injuries. They also confirmed several workers are trapped and will need to be rescued, though that exact number is also not clear at this time.

At least one of those workers who were hurt had to be removed from the structure via a crane, according to the fire department.

According to officials, the structure under construction is a pre-fabricated parking deck. It's unclear at this time what exactly led to the structure collapsing.

Atlanta Police told 11Alive they are assisting with traffic control at this time.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the address of the parking structure.