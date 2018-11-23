SAN ANTONIO — When the Llano River roared out of its banks back in October, killing four people who were swept away from a Junction campground, first responders from many agencies worked together to save many more lives.

One of those who answered the call found himself dangling on a thin thread between life and death.

Texas Game Warden Cody Buckaloo is one of many members of an elite group that gets no extra pay for putting their lives on the line as part of a swift water rescue team.

"I actually ended up in the water and so, for a few tense moments, I was in the fight of my life as well because I hit a tree limb coming down," Buckaloo said. "It knocked me off balance and I lost my footing."

He credits his agency for giving the team the tools and training they needed to outlast a powerful adversary.

Buckaloo, Flight Officer Jeff Evans, who operated the hoist that day, and Department of Public Safety Pilot Shawn Stephenson were part of a team that saved two people and a dog. We spoke with those two survivors in October about the ordeal.

Debbie Thomas and Bobby Dylan spent five terrifying hours clinging to a pecan tree with their dog Chaps until help came from above.

Downplaying his role in the death-defying operation, Buckaloo laughed and said, "I'm just the dope on a rope!"

Dylan, who credits Buckaloo and the crew with saving him from certain death said “he has to be all bruised up."

Buckaloo, watching a video replay of remarks by Thomas and Dylan, agreed that being dropped into a wind-whipped tree and raging water was a bit of a bruising experience. He said he has rescued plenty of people, but saving an unrestrained dog was a first.

"It was like, 'Should I rescue the dog first and leave Debbie?' But I knew I couldn't take Debbie first and leave the dog, so I knew I had to take both at the same time."

While Buckaloo struggled, his cable became trapped in the tree, and he had to let go of his life line.

"And of course the force of the water, I've never been in water that strong before. I mean, they estimated it was coming down at 30,000 cubic feet per second. That's a lot of water," Buckaloo said. "The only thing you can do, to the best of your ability, is try and control the chaos."

With teamwork, Buckaloo said his team freed the cable, the people and the dog.

"I said, 'Just hold onto the dog and don't worry about anything else. I've got you.'"

And so he did, holding tight until he got the group to high ground and safety.

"I was just hugging and kissing him and thanking him for saving us," Thomas said.

Buckaloo said gratitude helps make the harrowing job worthwhile, but he shies away from using the word hero when describing his efforts.

“I've heard the term hero tossed around. I don't really know how to respond to that,” Buckaloo said, adding he prefers the term servant. "As game wardens, we go. We get that call, people are in peril, they need help, they need rescuing, they need evacuation, we go."

In wrapping up his remarks, Buckaloo said the most important thing for travelers to remember is to always be alert to changing weather conditions and to try to avoid getting into life-threatening situations. He said the “Turn around, Don’t drown” campaign is a beneficial one, adding his team believes public education on safety is one of their top priorities.

“One reason I enjoy it is that if I was in this exact situation, I would want to know that somebody would be coming to try and help me or help members of my family,” Buckaloo said. "I want to go out and help people.”

© 2018 KENS