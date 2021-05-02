Corpus Christi Police officers shoot man who they said pointed a gun at them while responding to family disturbance

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on the 4900 block of Shadowbend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was shot multiple times by Corpus Christi police after officers responded to a family disturbance on the 4900 block of Shadowbend Sunday night, officials tell 3News.

Officers responded to the family disturbance call just after 9 p.m. Officers said the person who called 911 told dispatchers that a family member had a gun and was threatening to kill them. Officers arrived at the scene and talked to family members, but the person had left the scene.

Officers stayed around to see if the person would come back. When he did, officers attempted to pull the man over. That's when officers say the man got out the vehicle with a gun.

Officers shot the man multiple times, officials tell 3 News.

A nearby surveillance camera caught dozens of rounds of gunshots going off.

Nearby surveillance camera caught dozens of shots being fired. https://t.co/7K8FvH1uqx pic.twitter.com/jRTiNaWxKE — Haley Williams (@HaleyRhiannon) May 3, 2021

There is no word on the condition of the man.

