REPORT: Patrick Mahomes to have surgery Wednesday to repair turf toe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whitehouse native Patrick Mahomes is expected to undergo surgery on Wednesday for turf toe, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Rapoport reports the surgery will seek to repair a torn plantar plate in his foot and the rehab process will take several months.
The NFL Network says foot specialist Green Bay-area surgeon Dr. Robert Anderson will perform Mahomes' procedure.
Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs fell to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 in Super Bowl LV on Sunday. He went 26-of-49 for 270 yards and two picks in the loss. He was sacked three times and recorded a 52.3 passer rating.