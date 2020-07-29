Politico reports Gohmert was scheduled to fly to Texas Wednesday with President Donald Trump, but he tested positive in a pre-screen at the White House.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Rep. Louie Gohmert, who has refused to wear a mask, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Politico.

ACTUALLY... here is a video of AG Barr and Gohmert.



While Barr arrived with a mask, it was off when he walked into the hearing room, so both men were not wearing masks at this time. pic.twitter.com/xm6wuq6QvW — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) July 29, 2020

During an interview in June with CNN, when asked why he didn't wear a mask, Gohmert responded, "I don't have the coronavirus, turns out as of yesterday I've never had it. But if I get it, you'll never see me without a mask."

