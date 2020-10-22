REPORT: Baltimore Ravens plan to sign Lufkin native, ex-Dallas Cowboy Dez Bryant to practice squad

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens plan to sign veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant to their practice squad, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.
Bryant, a Lufkin native, was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft.
In seven years with "America's Team," Bryant racked up the following stats:
- Played 113 games (started 99 of them)
- 909 targets
- 531 receptions
- 7,459 yards
- Averaged 14 yards per reception
- 73 touchdowns
On November 9, 2018, Bryant agreed to a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, but tore his Achilles tendon just two days after.
Bryant would join fellow East Texan Tyus Bowser as part of the Ravens organization.
