x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Local

REPORT: Baltimore Ravens plan to sign Lufkin native, ex-Dallas Cowboy Dez Bryant to practice squad

Bryant, a Lufkin native, was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft.
ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 8: Dez Bryant #88 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up on the playing field before the Cowboys take on the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on November 8, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens plan to sign veteran wide receiver Dez Bryant to their practice squad, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

Bryant, a Lufkin native, was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

In seven years with "America's Team," Bryant racked up the following stats:

  • Played 113 games (started 99 of them)
  • 909 targets
  • 531 receptions
  • 7,459 yards
  • Averaged 14 yards per reception
  • 73 touchdowns

On November 9, 2018, Bryant agreed to a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, but tore his Achilles tendon just two days after.

Bryant would join fellow East Texan Tyus Bowser as part of the Ravens organization.

RELATED: FROM THE 903 TO THE 936: Whitehouse native, Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes works out with Lufkin graduate Dez Bryant

RELATED: Remembering the unheralded No. 88s throughout Cowboys history