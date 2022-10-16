REPORT: Former aide hit, slung non-verbal child with autism at Marshall ISD school

Documents say the incident occurred after some of the students in the classroom knocked over a container of straws and Davis asked the child to pick them up. The teacher in the classroom reported the child started slapping Davis on her arms and chest area, at which point Davis slapped the child on the face, grabbed him by the sleeve and slung him toward a desk. The teacher also said she had previously witnessed Davis kick the child. Other paraprofessionals in the classroom also witness the incident in September 2019. The teacher, who recorded the incident on her phone, reported it to her principal by email that night, the report says.