'I regret my actions' | Rep. Dan Huberty says he is seeking treatment after crash and DWI arrest

State Rep. Dan Huberty was arrested Friday night after driving while intoxicated and being involved in a crash, he confirmed on his Facebook page.
In a statement, he wrote the accident was minor and no one was seriously injured.
"I regret my actions and apologize to my constituents and my family," the statement read.
Huberty said he has a problem and called the incident a "wake-up" call. He said he is actively seeking treatment options.
Huberty received a $1,500 bond but has since bonded out.
