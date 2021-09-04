Rep. Castro and other democrats to visit shelter for unaccompanied minors on the Freeman Coliseum grounds

Congressman Joaquin Castro, Representative Trey Martinez Fischer and Texas House members will visit the shelter Friday afternoon, followed by a press conference.

SAN ANTONIO — A delegation of national, state and San Antonio democratic leaders will tour the shelter for unaccompanied minors at the grounds of the Freeman Coliseum.

Congressman Joaquin Castro, Representative Trey Martinez Fischer and Texas House members will visit the shelter to ensure children are being treated with respect and humanely, according to a press release.

This comes after a press conference Wednesday, when Gov. Abbott called for the facility to be shut down after he says authorities were tipped off about the possible sexual assault of a child there.

The claims were met with scepticism from local San Antonio leaders, but those leaders pledge to investigate any credible reports of misconduct in the shelter.

After Abbott's announcement, a White House spokesperson said the federal government would also investigate the claims, but added the Biden administration "saw no basis for Governor Abbott's call to shut down" the intake site.

The democratic delagation includes the following leaders:

Congressman Joaquin Castro

Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer

Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins

Rep. Vikki Goodwin

Rep. Christina Morales

Rep. Ray Lopez

Rep. Ann Johnson

Rep. Elizabeth Campos

Rep. Jasmine Crockett