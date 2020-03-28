TEXAS, USA — SNAP and Medicaid benefit renewals currently due will automatically be renewed so existing clients can maintain continuity of coverage during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release sent out by the Texas Health and Human Services on Saturday.

Wayne Salter, the HHS Deputy Executive Commissioner for Access and Eligibility Services explained the purpose behind the move, “During this difficult time, we’re making sure Texans in need continue to receive their food and medical benefits without the added worry of having to renew their coverage in the midst of a crisis."

This means that those who were up for renewal do not have to call or complete their renewal to receive continuous coverage. Benefits are extended until further notice. Updates will be provided to the public during the coming months.

The state will also be waiving interview requirements for households applying for SNAP.

Texans in need can apply for benefits here.