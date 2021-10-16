Getting foul language off the roads and highways will take months

Maine's Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says the process will likely take two to four months.

MAINE, USA — A Maine law banning obscene license plates goes into effect Monday, but getting the foul language off the roads and highways won't happen overnight.

Rule-making is getting underway to ensure the law protects First Amendment rights while getting rid of profane language.

"Currently, there are license plates with salty language including f-bombs, references to anatomy and sex acts, and general insults. One license plate says simply, “F—-Y0U” — except that on the plate, it’s plainly spelled out," according to the Associated Press.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says the process includes public comment and will likely take two to four months.