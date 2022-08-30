Remembering the fallen: Climbers needed for San Antonio 110 9/11 Memorial Climb

This is the 10th anniversary of the event which is held at the Tower of the Americas downtown.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio 110 is holding their 9/11 Memorial Climb on Sunday, September 11, and they still need some climbers! Are you up for the challenge?

The climb pays tribute to the 343 fallen firefighters, 70 law enforcement officers and nine EMS personnel who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 at Ground Zero in New York.

The Climb is about 2 weeks away. Registration is open still !!! Honor our Heroes. First Responders what tag will you... Posted by San Antonio 110 9/11 Memorial Climb on Friday, August 26, 2022

The stairs will be climbed twice to reach, and actually exceed, the 110 floors of the World Trade Center to pay tribute to each individual lost.

A tag will be carried bearing the name of each firefighter who lost their life, as well as ones for the 70 fallen Law Enforcement Officers and nine for the EMS personnel.

When you complete your climb, their accountability tag will be placed on an accountability board when finished. There are many other symbolic moments and events represented at this event as well to pay respect and honor the lost lives of our brothers of 9/11.

You must check in from 6 a.m. until 7:15 a.m., no late check-ins allowed.

