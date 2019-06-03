SAN ANTONIO — Remember the Alamo!

March 6 marks the 183rd anniversary to the end of the 13-day siege that followed the Battle of the Alamo in 1836.

A commemorative ceremony and reenactment kicked off early Wednesday morning.

Commemoration events will last through 7 pm Wednesday evening. To see the full schedule, click here.

On February 23, 1836, a Mexican force of 1,800 to 6,000 men commanded by General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna began a siege of the fort, according to History.com. The Alamo held out for 13 days, but on the morning of March 6, the Mexican forces broke through the outer wall of the courtyard and overpowered them.

On the evening of March 6, 1836, General Antonio López de Santa Anna ordered soldiers to light three funeral pyres on which rested the bodies of the Alamo’s defenders, according to the Alamo’s website. These fires burned through the night and into the following day, reducing the men of the Alamo’s garrison to ashes.

A year later on February 25, 1837, Colonel Juan N. Seguín and his battalion returned to San Antonio where the Tejano leader instructed his men to gather the ashes of their fallen comrades and ordered a memorial service held in their honor, according to the Alamo’s website.