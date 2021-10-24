Remains of missing Cibolo man found after search in Grand Teton National Park

Jared Hembree, 26, was found on Sunday after a four-day search, park officials said.

MOOSE, Wyo — Authorities in Wyoming said they have found the remains of a missing Cibolo man after a four-day search in Grand Teton National Park.

The body of Jared Hembree, 26, was found on Sunday according to park officials.

“Rangers arrived to the scene and recovered Hembree’s remains,” officials said in a Sunday news release. “The National Park Service and Teton County (Sheriff’s) Office are conducting an investigation into what occurred.”

Officials said that over 80 people from several organizations participated in the search.