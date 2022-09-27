Remains found in Comal County identified as Jacob Dubois, Schertz police say

Jacob Dubois was last seen alive with Ethan Beckman over a year ago. Beckman is currently behind bars on an $850,000 bond.

SCHERTZ, Texas — Human remains that were found in Comal County have been identified as those of Jacob Dubois, according to the Schertz Police Department.

SPD was notified that remains had been found and recovered in the jurisdiction on Sept. 14, officials said in a Facebook post. The remains were identified as Dubois who had been missing since March 2021.

In March 7, 2021, Dubois was last seen and known to be with Ethan Beckman. After Dubois went missing, officials interviewed Beckman and searched his vehicle. He was charged with Tampering with Evidence and remains in jail on an $850,000 bond.

The investigation into the murder is still ongoing, officials said.

