We regret to report that all remaining performances of HAMILTON (January 11-16, 2022) at the Majestic Theatre are postponed due to breakthrough positive COVID cases within the company of HAMILTON. We apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this scheduling change..(1/2) pic.twitter.com/n4r8iP8kuN

The theater said to hold on your tickets while they work on rescheduling the show. The theater says no other action is needed by ticketholders at this time, and further details will be sent when they are available.