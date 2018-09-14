SAN ANTONIO — It's the best part of the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo!

Starting Saturday, September 15, you can register for the Mutton Bustin' competition for the 2019 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

To be eligible you must 4-7 years old and weigh less than 55 pounds (around the competition time).

Participants will be chosen randomly and notified in December.

The 2019 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will take place February 7 through February 24.

For the Mutton Bustin' registration, click here.

© 2018 KENS