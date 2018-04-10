SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 is teaming up with the Bexar County League of Women Voters and The Pearl to help San Antonians register to vote ahead of this November's midterm elections.
From 12 PM until 6:30 PM Friday, KENS 5 will have a registration area set up near Pearl Parkway, and KENS 5's Erica Zucco will be on-site reporting live from the event.
In order to vote in November's election, San Antonians must register to vote by October 22.
Take a look at a sample ballot from the Bexar County Election Office, and find more information at their website.
© 2018 KENS