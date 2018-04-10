SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 is teaming up with the Bexar County League of Women Voters and The Pearl to help San Antonians register to vote ahead of this November's midterm elections.

From 12 PM until 6:30 PM Friday, KENS 5 will have a registration area set up near Pearl Parkway, and KENS 5's Erica Zucco will be on-site reporting live from the event.

Location of KENS 5's registration area at The Pearl.

In order to vote in November's election, San Antonians must register to vote by October 22.

Take a look at a sample ballot from the Bexar County Election Office, and find more information at their website.

© 2018 KENS