Regal Cinemas to reopen San Antonio theater locations

Regal Cinemas has five theaters in the San Antonio area now open as of Friday, May 7.

SAN ANTONIO — Some movie theaters in San Antonio are opening this weekend as more businesses reopen after the pandemic.

The five theaters include:

Regal Alamo Quarry, 255 E. Basse

Regal Cielo Vista & RPX, 2828 Cinema Ridge

Regal Huebner Oaks & RPX, 11075 W. Interstate 10

Regal Northwoods, 17640 Henderson Pass

Regal Live Oak & RPX, 7901 Pat Booker Road

Some of the blockbusters included in reopening weekend are Raya and the Last Dragon, Mortal Combat and Godzilla vs. Kong.

The theater is also taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

One of the precautions is that masks will be required in the theatre lobby, auditoriums. and restrooms. Masks may be taken off while seated in the auditorium if you are eating or drinking.

Auditorium capacity is also being reduced to 50 percent. The theater is also Increasing our fresh air intake by 50%-100% above normal level.

To eliminate high touch surfaces, the theater is offering guests the ability to purchase both tickets and concession with the app. Staff will also replace refillable drinks and popcorn containers with fresh containers each time.

You can click here to read more about what Regal is doing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.