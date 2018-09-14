CORPUS CHRISTI — The Padre Island National Seashore has issued a red tide advisory as the tropical disturbance from the Gulf of Mexico brings strong winds, heavy rain, and high tides to the Texas coast.

Red tide algae has the potential to kill fish and other small sea creatures. As chemicals in the algae become airborne it can become a hazard toward humans.

Those with respiratory issues should postpone their visit to the area until the red tide dissipates, according to Padre Island National Seashore.

