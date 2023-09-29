'Appears to be some overkill' | 2 men found dead inside trailer home in northwest Harris County, sheriff says

Sheriff Gonzalez said it appears the two men were shot Thursday and were found by the homeowner Friday.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men were found shot to death inside a trailer home in northwest Harris County Friday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Detectives are trying to piece together what happened, but the sheriff said after speaking to the homeowner, it appears the two men were shot Thursday and their bodies were found Friday.

The homeowner told detectives that she was standing outside with a companion Thursday when two armed, masked men drove up in a pickup truck and told both of them to leave the trailer home on Red Maple Drive near Windfern Road.

The homeowner said as they were getting away, they heard gunshots. Neither of them called 911, the sheriff said.

The homeowner came back to her house Friday and that's when she found the two men shot to death. She called 911 and when deputies arrived on scene, they discovered multiple rounds were fired, Sheriff Gonzalez said.

"We would say it appears to be some overkill there," the sheriff said.

The motive for the shooting is unknown and the suspects have not been identified.

"These are dangerous individuals that came into this home," the sheriff said. "With the number of shots that were fired, it's pretty scary."

The only details the sheriff gave on the victims are that they appear to be in their late 20s or early 30s. One of them was a Black man and the other was white, Sheriff Gonzalez said.

Their relationship with the homeowner is unclear. The sheriff said they were staying with her but it's unknown why they were there and how long they were staying.

She is cooperating with detectives and investigators are also interviewing the companion who was with her Thursday.

If you have any information on this shooting that could help police identify and locate the suspects, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

