LEON VALLEY, Texas — Red light cameras are banned in Texas, but drivers can still get a ticket in cities like Leon Valley and Balcones Heights. That’s because under a new law implemented earlier this year, a provision allows the cities to fulfill their contracts.

In Leon Valley, the contract expires in 2038 and in Balcones Heights in 2034.

The big question is what kinds of consequence does the red light fine carry?

Attorney Eric Ramos says a traffic ticket issued by a police officer is a criminal penalty, but that’s not the case for red light violations.

"A red light camera ticket is a civil notice of violation, so it carries no criminal implication," said Ramos.

Tickets cost $75 and can be subject to an additional $25 fee.

"To collect on an actual penalty like this they would actually have to file a lawsuit," said Ramos.

Ramos says that's costly and unlikely to happen. However, fines that are ignored will go to collections, according to the Leon Valley Police chief.

"Most red light tickets don't affect your credit score, it definitely won't affect your driving record," said Ramos.

Under the new law, the fines don't impact your trip to the tax office either.

"We do not prohibit them from registering because they owe tickets in other cities," Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector Albert Uresti said.