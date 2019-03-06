SAN ANTONIO — Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill banning red light cameras across the state into law on Saturday, but the cities of Leon Valley and Balcones Heights say they will still be in effect until their current contracts are complete.

The bill includes a provision allowing for cities that would be penalized for breaking contracts to fulfill their obligations. Leon Valley says it is under a 20-year contract that began in 2018, so its program would continue until 2038; Balcones Heights says it is under a 15-year contract that would last until 2034.

"The city of Leon Valley certainly respects the legislative process, the legislature and Governor Greg Abbott," Leon Valley City Manager Kelly Kuenstler said. "However we do not agree that red light cameras are a bad thing."

Governor Greg Abbott has supported the bill banning red light camera programs since the beginning, saying that they don't allow for due process. Leon Valley's city manager says the city disputes that. For now, they plan to continue the program for the duration of their contract.

"I just want to make this very clear," Kuenstler said. "Red light cameras will stay in Leon Valley. We will continue to issue civil penalties, we will continue to send out civil penalties and the program will work the same way."

A spokesperson for Balcones Heights sent a statement explaining, "The city has signed a 15-year contract with its traffic safety camera program administrator. The City’s understanding is that contracts in place before the bill’s passage will be allowed to continue until the contract’s end date. The contract signed by the City extends our traffic safety camera program for 15 years, effectively until 2034."

