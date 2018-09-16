SAN ANTONIO — Saturday, the local chapter of the American Red Cross staged training classes for volunteers who want to help run emergency shelters.

They say the need to be prepared never stops.

"We always have the need," said Tracy Austin with the American Red Cross. "We are 365 days a year, 24/7 disaster response. We have anything from a home fire, to flooding, to hurricanes. Anything small or large, we respond and so we need volunteers to do that because 90 percent of the work done for the Red Cross is done through volunteers."

There are training classes underway almost constantly. To register, visit the Red Cross website.

© 2018 KENS