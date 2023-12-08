Red Cross resources stressed with recent uptick in house fires

The organization which does so much for the community, now needs our help.

SAN ANTONIO — The Red Cross says every 8 minutes they receive a call for help. Friday they responded to 10 fires in our region, giving comfort, food and shelter to those who need it.

The increase calls strain resources, since 90% of the workforce are volunteers. The Red Cross wants volunteers to apply before a disaster strikes so they can hit the ground running, when there is a call to action. The organization even has a youth program as well as programs for adults and organizations.

"We will get you signed up. We will train you, free of charge. We will equip you and make sure that you have everything that you need to serve in your community." Says Richard McAlister, Red Cross Disaster Services Volunteer

The Red Cross also manages 40% of the nation's daily blood donations, which keeps the medical system running, so they always need volunteers.

The organization often receives donations like clothing and supplies, but while they are thankful for the donations it can sometimes divert time and attention to their mission. Officials say the best way to make an immediate impact is by making a financial donation.

"Your know were talking about feeding somebody tonight, putting somebody in a shelter tonight." Says McAlister

If you would like to help with blood donations you can click here. If you would like to apply to volunteer, you can click here. If you would like to make a financial donation, you can click here.