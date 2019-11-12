SAN ANTONIO — More than a dozen families were forced from their homes Tuesday night when a fire affected 16 units at the Whitefield Place apartments near Highway 281 and Hot Wells, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

A San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson said the fire started around 10:30 Tuesday night and that there were no injuries, but 55 people were evacuated. About half of them were children.

The Red Cross of San Antonio said volunteers met with more than 30 residents to determine their needs and made sure they had safe places to stay for the evening.

"We encourage people who haven’t talked with a case worker to call 210-224-5151," said Red Cross of San Antonio executive director Michael Vela. Vela said the work of volunteers is essential to providing help.

To donate to the Red Cross or assist with efforts such as its Home Fire Prevention program, click here.

The San Antonio Fire Department is still investigating what caused Tuesday night's fire. A spokesperson said Wednesday morning that arson investigators believe the fire began near a storage or water heater closet, but because of the extent of the damage, the cause remains "undetermined."

The National Fire Prevention Association says fires often spike during the winter, often with heating or storms to blame. To learn more about common causes of winter fires and how to prevent them, visit the NFPA website.

RELATED: There's an increased risk of fire during the winter, here's what you can do to stay safe

RELATED: Safety tips on preventing heating equipment fires from happening in your home