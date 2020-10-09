Records: Founder of local activist group charged with child abandonment after leaving kids to go to ‘Black Lives Matter meeting'

Jourdyn Parks, 29, is facing a state jail felony charge amid accusations she left her two kids, ages 2 and 8, home alone.

SAN ANTONIO — The founder of a local activist group, which has been vocal in advocating for reforms and divestment in law enforcement, was arrested Wednesday after allegedly leaving her kids, ages 2 and 8, home alone to attend a Black Lives Matter meeting, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said in a report.

Jourdyn Parks, 29, is facing a charge of abandoning a child with the intent to return, a state jail felony.

According to a preliminary report from the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a home in far northeast Bexar County for a welfare check after receiving a report that children were left home alone. When deputies got to the home, they said they saw the 2-year-old and 8-year-old looking out of a window, the report states.

Deputies said the 8-year-old girl opened the window and began talking to deputies. According to deputies, the girl told the officers Parks “went to a Black Lives Matter meeting and said she’ll be back soon.” The report stated that the girl told deputies Parks “often leaves them alone to go to meetings.”

An investigator with Child Safe was called to the home and interviewed the children while also documenting conditions of the home, the report stated.

When Parks returned home, she was told she was under arrest and requested an attorney. Online records show her bail was set at $6,000, but Parks was released on her own recognizance.

Deputies took the children to the Children’s Shelter, according to the report.

Parks has called for city leaders to divest in San Antonio Police, and just weeks ago was seen protesting outside the Bexar County Jail following the shooting death of combat veteran Damian Daniels.

Hours after her arrest, a Facebook account appearing to belong to Parks shared a post which read in part, "the fact that you thought that something like this was going to be enough to stop me from fighting against injustice shows just how little you know about me. If anything, you just gassed up the grill.” It’s unclear whether the post was in reference to Parks’ arrest.

KENS 5 reached out to Parks on Thursday morning and she declined to comment, stating “I’ve been asked to hold off on giving an interview or statement regarding yesterday’s events and criminalizing single motherhood until after I pick up my babies and speak with my team first.”