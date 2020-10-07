Record heat expected to bring heat illnesses

Kids and the elderly are most at risk with these triple-digit temperatures.

SAN ANTONIO — South Texas is entering the weekend with potential record-breaking triple-digit temperatures with no rain in sight. Heat illnesses are expected to spike over the next several days.

Heat kills more people every year than any other weather phenomenon and many aren't yes acclimated to it.

Remembering this is especially important when it comes to avoiding anyone being left in a car. Jennifer Northway, The Director of Injury Prevention within the University Health System told us, "That vehicle can get deadly hot in just minutes so it's critically important we remember no amount of time is safe for a child or pet to be in a vehicle."

And coronavirus is adding to that danger, with parents not wanting to bring their kids into the store for fear of being exposed to the virus. Northway said, "That creates a situation where a family may have to make a decision, can they go in and pick up what they need or do you leave the child in the car."

The National Safety Council says even with windows left slightly open, the temperature inside a car can increase by 20 degrees in 10 minutes, 50 degrees in a half-hour, easily causing heatstroke, a life-threatening emergency. Northway added, "Their symptoms can progress from being flushed and having dry skin to vomiting to very quickly experiencing seizures, then major organ failure and then sadly death."

To avoid heat illnesses wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothing, drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and also caffeinated beverages, stay in the shade and try to do any outdoor work during the cooler times of the day, and protect yourself against sunburn.

Besides children, the elderly are at high risk for developing heat illnesses too. Northway told us, "It's very important that caretakers, family members, that they are really watching to make sure the older adults and their family are not experiencing heat stroke or exhibiting any signs or symptoms."

For more information about heatstroke in children click here: https://www.safekids.org/infographic/steps-prevent-heatstroke