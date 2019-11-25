SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s Detention Deputy was arrested by the San Antonio Police Department Sunday night, accused of reckless driving. The deputy has been identified as 21-year-old Anderena Garcia.

She was arrested just before midnight on Sunday night on South New Braunfels Avenue. That's near Brooks City Base on the city's south side.

Garcia has been employed with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office since October of 2018. She's assigned to the Detention Bureau.

In Texas, reckless driving is a misdemeanor. It carries a maximum fine of $200 and up to 30 days in jail.

“The employee chose her actions poorly and will face consequences," Sheriff Javier Salazar said. "She will be held accountable administratively to the fullest extent possible."

Authorities said she will be placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the administrative and criminal investigation.

Gacia's bond was set at $500. She bonded out of jail on Monday.

By KENS 5's count, Garcia is the 13th BCSO deputy to be arrested this year.

